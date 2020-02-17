PM inaugurates Rs 1,200 cr projects; Kejriwal is Delhi CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi, who reached Varanasi on Sunday morning, also flagged off IRCTC's Maha Kaal Express via video conferencing and dedicated Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Memorial Centre to the nation; Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, was sworn-in as chief minister of Delhi for the third time. Kejriwal took oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan today. He is the first and the only chief minister of Delhi who has preferred Ramlila Maidan for his oath ceremonies, while his predecessors took oath in the Raj Niwas; The number of unemployed educated youth in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has grown by over 12.5 lakh in last two years to 34 lakh, Yogi Adityanath government said at the state assembly on February 14. According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, unemployment almost doubled in UP during 2019 compared to 2018. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also read: Fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai; rescue operations underway





