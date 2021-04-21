PM Modi applauds vaccine makers, says lockdown last resort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday and spoke about the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. He said the situation in India was under control until some weeks ago, but the second wave of COVID has come like a storm. The Prime Minister said India is currently fighting a very tough battle against COVID-19 and urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. In his address to the nation, PM Modi thanked doctors, medical staff, paramedical staff, ambulance drivers, security forces and police for their services during the pandemic. He also added that India is fortunate to have a strong pharma sector that makes quality medicines speedily. Watch the video for more.

