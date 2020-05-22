PM Modi conducts aerial survey of devastation in cyclone-hit West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal. PM Modi announced aid after reviewing the situation with Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The PM also declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of those killed during the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan, and Rs 50,000 for the injured. At least 80 people have been reported killed so far in West Bengal due to the extremely severe cyclone. Watch the video for more.

