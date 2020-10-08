PM Modi extends greetings to 'brave warriors' of IAF on 88th foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the Air Force on its foundation day in a tweet. "You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster". He also released a short video about the journey of the Indian Air Force. The IAF Day is celebrated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force. Watch the video for more.

