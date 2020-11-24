 PM Modi holds virtual meet with CMs, discusses COVID-19 situation : News Reel: Business Today
PM Modi holds virtual meet with CMs, discusses COVID-19 situation

BusinessToday.In | November 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the chief ministers where he discussed the present COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Modi said that India is in a better situation while noting a spike in coronavirus cases in some parts. Modi asked the chief ministers to share feedback in writing on COVID-19 strategy and set up task force/steering committees at district or block level to prepare for the coronavirus vaccine programme. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: 'Increase testing, prepare cold storage facilities,' PM Modi tells CMs at COVID-19 meet



