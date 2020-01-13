PM Modi in Kolkata; Auto industry seeks bold fiscal measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rs 43,000 crore have been directly transferred into accounts of farmers so far. Addressing the 150th celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust, PM Modi said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not implemented several schemes in the state; In the upcoming Union Budget, the auto industry has sought measures, such as reduction in GST rates on vehicles and abolition of duty on import of lithium-ion battery cells, to encourage electric mobility; German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz India emerged as the largest selling luxury car brand in India in 2019 even as its sales skidded by 11.3 per cent, the steepest ever in a year in well over a decade. This and more news on News Blast.





