PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'bhumi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power. The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Watch the video for more.

