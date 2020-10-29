PM Modi optimistic about economic recovery, improving job market

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified five indicators that will ensure the Indian economy stays on the revival path. He said that the five indicators (agriculture, FDI, automobiles, manufacturing, and EPFO) had bounced back despite the COVID-19 hitting the Indian economy hard. Modi added that the latest EPFO numbers of August were indicative of the fact that the job market was picking up, showing a 34 per cent rise in monthly addition of new subscribers. PM Modi said that he is optimistic about achieving the $5 trillion dollar economy target by 2024. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Competition for jobs in India 30% higher in 2020 than last year: LinkedIn