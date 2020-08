Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday reached the Hanumangarhi temple along with Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where he offered prayers at the temple before heading to the bhoomi pujan site. PM Modi is to lay the first brick for the construction of Ram Mandir today and is joined by 170 other dignitaries. Watch the video for more.

