Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a new platform called 'Transparent Taxation- Honoring the Honest' to strengthen the efforts for reforming the tax system. Dedicating the new platform to honest taxpayers, PM Modi said that honest taxpayers played an important role in national development. "Banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured is our motto", he added. Watch the video for more.

