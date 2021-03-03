PM Modi stresses on innovation, employability, research and skill development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the youth of the nation in a webinar on the higher education sector on Wednesday, where he shone a light on the importance of education and self-confidence for transforming India into 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the upcoming years. Modi discussed the steps taken during this year's Budget for the education sector and how the National Education Policy would help the students of the country. Watch his speech for his plans for skill development, employability, research and development.

