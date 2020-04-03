PM Modi's latest appeal to India; Wuhan sprayed with disinfectants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked people to spare nine minutes on April 5 (Sunday) and switch off their home lights and light candles or diyas for 9 minutes; The World Bank has granted $1 billion emergency funding to India for strengthening infrastructure to contain coronavirus; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised to help auto and cab drivers in the city; Volunteers in hazmat suits have been spraying Wuhan with disinfectants to help the Chinese city; India's real estate market is likely to see a significant price correction for the first time in a decade as the coronavirus pandemic stalls businesses across the country. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



