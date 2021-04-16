PM takes stock of oxygen supply for next 15 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of medical oxygen availability as the country grapples with oxygen supply shortage at various hospitals. The PM took stock of the status of oxygen supply and its requirement for the next 15 days when briefed about India's oxygen production capacity. According to the various sources in the health ministry, multiple measures are currently being taken including creating a 24*7 Green Corridor for the movement of liquid medical oxygen. Watch the video for more details.

