'PM talks to silent audiences', Chidambaram slams PM on CAA

Just a day after PM Modi stated that the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) has nothing to do with taking away rights, instead, the bill is about giving the rights, former finance minister P Chidambaram took to twitter and condemned PM Modi's outreach on CAA. "PM talks from high platforms to silent audiences and does not take questions. We talk through the media and are willing to take questions from media persons", tweeted Chidambaram. He also added that the only way out for PM Modi was to select five of his most articulate critics and have a television debate over the issue. Watch the video to know more.

