Political parties defy COVID norms in Telangana amid surge

Despite a steady rise in COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Telangana, the state election commission has made it clear that polls in two municipal corporations and five municipalities would be held on the scheduled date, April 30. In view of the COVID-19 situation, various political parties and activists had requested the state's election body to postpone the urban body polls. State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi said the elections would be held 'with strict adherence to all COVID-19 regulations'. The number of new COVID-19 patients in Telangana crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, taking the tally to over 4.11 lakh. Watch the video for more.

