Pranab Mukherjee: Highlights of a 5-decade long career

Pranab Mukherjee was born in a politically active family in 1935, when the freedom struggle was on in full swing. He completed his education and earned a degree in law in Kolkata, where he began teaching at a college in 1963. He was also associated with two Bengali magazines before he became fully active in politics. Here's a look at his 5-decade long career, shaping India's economic and political legacy.

Also Read: 'Left an indelible mark on India's growth': PM Modi, President Kovind honour Pranab Mukherjee