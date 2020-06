It's been five years since the world is celebrating International Yoga Day which was initiated by India in 2015. On the occasion, PM Modi spoke about how yoga and Pranayama has acquired greater significance in times of coronavirus. He spoke of the its benefits in increasing immunity and thus fighting against COVID-19. Watch the video for more.

