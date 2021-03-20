 President Biden stumbles thrice while trying to board Air Force One : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

President Biden stumbles thrice while trying to board Air Force One

BusinessToday.In | March 20, 2021

In a viral video, US President Joe Biden stumbled upon a staircase not once, twice but thrice while boarding Air Force One on Friday. Biden was headed to Atlanta where he is expected to meet the Asian-American community leaders following the mass firing at a parlour earlier this week. Video of the US president stumbling upon the staircase is all people could talk about post the incident.

In the video, one can see President Biden holding on to the side railings of the staircase as he tries to climb amid windy weather. Watch the video for more details.



    More from this section
    02:40
    Moody's predicts India's GDP growth; Maharashtra's new COVID-19 restrictions
    01:54
    How to record WhatsApp calls on an Android device
    03:54
    Brazil becomes second-worst affected nation by coronavirus, after US
    02:25
    Kejriwal on vaccinating Delhi; Gadkari asks for reduction of GST on PVs
    03:35
    At least 6.5% vaccines wasted across India, Telangana wastes most
    03:03
    FIR filed against Cadbury India; IndiGo carried most passengers in Feb 2021
    02:37
    Retail at 93% of pre-COVID sales; Krugman on India's 'license raj'
    04:57
    Cryptocurrency Ban: Regulatory Framework for assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple
    07:00
    Cut the clutter! Debt funds simplified for you
    17:39
    Meet the co-founder: Mayank Bidawatka, Koo
    02:34
    AstraZeneca COVID vaccine: Why countries are suspending its use
    07:02
    Binance CEO explains risks involved for countries allowing crypto
    02:30
    FIR lodged against Hitesha Chandranee; US now India's 2nd biggest oil supplier
    05:18
    Home Loan interest rates: Five Risk Factors No Banker Will Tell You
    01:25
    Nationwide bank strike hits services; employees take to the streets
    46:06
    FM Sitharaman's stance on cryptocurrency, blockchain, fintech in India
    03:24
    Rajan warns against upsetting bond market; FM on cryptocurrencies
    04:02
    What's the future of WhatsApp in India amid new social media rules?
    02:33
    Google to inform about vaccination centres; Buffett's net worth crosses $100 bn
    01:36
    Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express catches fire, no casualty so far
    22:43
    N Srinivasan: Industry never suffered due to politics in Tamil Nadu
    42:17
    India Today Conclave South: How southern states can help boost Indian economy
    33:14
    The future of Congress shouldn't be decided by temporary defeats: Chidambaram
    01:21
    Max Life Insurance CEO Prashant Tripathy on price hike in term insurance plan
    03:01
    Google Pay to offer enhanced privacy; PwC India announces bonus
    02:28
    Made-in-India iPhone 12 to hit stores
    02:02
    Ferrari unveils the SF21, ahead of Formula 1 season
    02:23
    India distributes COVID vaccines to neighbouring countries, gets lauded
    03:08
    Tesla surges nearly 20%; Delhi transport to go electric, says Sisodia
    04:23
    Zomato delivery boy punches woman, leaves her bleeding
    03:52
    Rs 9,934 cr for health, COVID vaccines free in govt hospitals in Delhi
    05:57
    Will make education a mass movement, says Sisodia
    02:32
    Kolkata Railway office building fire turns tragic as 9 die
    08:47
    Want safe returns for 3-5 years goal? Invest in debt index fund
    02:53
    IMF's Gita Gopinath lauds India; AI employee consortium out of race
    05:28
    How to choose a tax saving or ELSS mutual fund?
    03:27
    Probe into Ambani bomb scare case intensifies, NIA takes over
    03:01
    Nita Ambani launches 'Her Circle'; Apple watch top selling smartwatch
    05:01
    International Women's Day: Learnings for women from COVID pandemic
    04:46
    Money managing tips for single women