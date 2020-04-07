 President Trump threatens to retaliate if India turns down request for drug : News Reel: Business Today
President Trump threatens to retaliate if India turns down request for drug

April 7, 2020
US President Donald Trump has said that if India does not allow export of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine to the US, as requested, there may be retaliation. Trump said that he had sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, He added that he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United States. Watch the video for more.



