Private hospitals raise concerns over price capping of COVID vaccines

BusinessToday.In | June 14, 2021

Several private hospitals across the country have said they have no clarity on procuring Covid-19 vaccines under the new policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that it has led to the vaccination being put on hold at their centres. The hospitals also flagged the service charge for vaccination being capped at Rs 150, stating it may not be feasible for them to organise sessions outside their own centres at the given prices. They claimed that they had approached the vaccine manufacturers Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) and also state governments, but to no avail. The Centre on June 8 capped the prices of the Covid vaccines administered by private hospitals at ?780 for Covishield, ?1,410 for Covaxin, and ?1,145 for Sputnik V. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Novavax study finds its COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective against virus



