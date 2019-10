Priyanka Gandhi sets sail, begins 3-day boat campaign

Congress General Secretary and eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off her 3-day election campaign from her great grandfather and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birthplace Prayagraj (Allahabad) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi by boat. She will cover a distance of 140 kilometers during her 3-day yatra by boat, from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi.