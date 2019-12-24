Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi blocked from entering Meerut by UP police

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra were stopped by UP police from entering Meerut today. They were on their way to meet the families of victims of violent protests in the country. The protests are in opposition of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The duo had offered to travel as a group of three people upholding the prohibitory orders of Section 144 of the CrPc. Watch the video to know more about the incident. Both Priyanka and Rahul have now returned to Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to contain demonstrations and protests against the Act.





