Probe into Ambani bomb scare case intensifies, NIA takes over

The Union Home Ministry on Monday handed over the investigation into the explosives-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). About 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter addressed to the Ambani family were recovered from the car, a Scorpio, on February 25. Days later, the body of the owner of the SUV, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was fished out from the Mumbra creek in Thane. Watch the video for more.

