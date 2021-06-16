 Probe on Amazon, Flipkart intensifies; Chinese virologist denies lab leak theory : News Reel: Business Today
Probe on Amazon, Flipkart intensifies; Chinese virologist denies lab leak theory

BusinessToday.In | June 16, 2021

India's antitrust watchdog plans to expedite a restarted probe into allegations of anti-competitive behaviour at Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart, as it intensifies scrutiny of big-tech firms; Tesla chief Elon Musk has said that he wants to sell his "last remaining house". He said it is a special place and needs to go to a large family who will live there; Top bat coronavirus researcher at Wuhan Institute of Virology Shi Zengli has denied the lab leak theory amid calls for a probe into the origin of COVID-19. Watch this and more on News Blast.

