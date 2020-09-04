PUBG to lose $100 mn annually; Silver Lake in talks to invest $1 bn in Reliance

India has banned 224 Chinese apps including TikTok, PUBG Mobile, UC Browser, WeChat, and ShareIt, among others; the United States has announced that it plans to restore Air India's ability to self-conduct its ground handling operations at American airports; private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is in talks to invest $1 billion in the retail arm of India's Reliance Industries Ltd. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: PUBG ban: Tencent to engage with Indian govt to ensure app's availability