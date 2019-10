Pulwama fallout: Pak trucks stranded at Wagah border

At the Wagah Attari border hundreds of trucks, filled with shipments to be sent to India have been lying stranded for over 11 days. The trucks are filled with tons of cement, granite, gypsum and dry dates. Traders have been told to go back by the border security forces at the Wagah border. The reason is the sudden steep hike in customs duty as a fallout of the Pulwama attacks. Watch the video for more.