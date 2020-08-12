PVR sure of recovery; Murthy fears India's GDP to be lowest since 1947

Multiplex major PVR has said that it is all set to start operations as soon as it gets a go-ahead to open its multiplexes; In a major breakthrough in coronavirus treatment, Russia has developed the world's first vaccine against COVID-19; Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy on Tuesday said that India's GDP is expected to shrink by at least five per cent. He added that there is a fear that we may even reach the lowest GDP (growth) since independence. Watch this and more on News Blast.

