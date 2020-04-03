Race for a vaccine: Global firms rush to produce the coronavirus vaccine

While the whole world is battling a pandemic of unprecedented proportions, 43 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide have launched their biggest ever research and development initiative to find the vaccine that can contain the novel coronavirus. Among these are 2 Indian firms too. Only one in ten experimental vaccines make it all the way through to regulatory approval. At present, only one vaccine has entered the human trials stage and about 8-10 are nearing that milestone. The rest are still in pre-clinical stage. Watch the video for more.



