Rafale jets get formally inducted into IAF at Ambala Air Force Station

The Indian Air Force has formally inducted 5 Rafale fighter aircrafts into its 17th Squadron, also known as Golden Arrows, at Air Force Station, Ambala. The first five IAF Rafale aircrafts arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly, took part in the induction ceremony on Thursday. Watch the video for more.

