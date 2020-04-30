Raghuram Rajan talks to Gandhi about ways to reopen economy and support the poor

Noted economist and former Governor of RBI, Raghuram Rajan, said that COVID-19 lockdown could not last forever and India needed to be 'cleverer' about the reopening. His comments came during a conversation with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rajan said that India needed to reopen businesses as livelihoods of millions were at risk due to the extended lockdown but the reopening had to be measured. "There is an urgent need for the government to support the country's poor", he added. Watch the full interview for more.



