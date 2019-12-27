 Rahul Gandhi grooves to tribal beats at event in Raipur : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Rahul Gandhi grooves to tribal beats at event in Raipur

December 27, 2019
Rahul Gandhi tried his hand at a tribal dance at an event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, today. He was seen at the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur, Chhattisgarh where he danced along with the tribals. He was dressed just like the dancers. But apart from having fun, Gandhi also took potshots at the Centre. He criticised the "sagging economy", saying India couldn't be run without involving every section of society. Watch the video for more.


