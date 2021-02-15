Rahul Gandhi is becoming a 'doomsday man' for India: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is becoming a "doomsday man" for India by constantly insulting constitutional functionaries and "creating fake narratives" on various issues. The comment took place after Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that the country was being run by only four people with a 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' approach. The Finance Minister then replied to the Congress leader with a "daughter and damad" dig. Replying to a debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "Hum Do, Hamare Do is that - we are two people taking care of the party and there are two others who I have to take care of - daughter and damad... We don't do that." Watch the video for more details.

