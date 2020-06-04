Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Bajaj discuss a lack of compassion during lockdown and govt's approach

In conversation with Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj called the current lockdown draconian as the country got the worst of both worlds, with COVID-19 cases still persisting and the economic situation worsening. The industrialist pointed out that the government had not disclosed the facts and truth around the infection, making people think of it as a contagion like cancer. Rahul Gandhi said that the government lacked compassion and listening capabilities to understand the desires of people. Watch the video for more.



