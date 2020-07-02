Rahul Gandhi slams govt decision on private funding for trains

Congress's Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at the government over its move to allow private firms to run passenger trains. He said that Railways is a lifeline of the poor and that the government is taking it away from them. "Rail is the only lifeline of the poor and the government is taking it away from them. Snatch whatever you want to. But remember, the people of the country will give a befitting reply," Rahul Gandhi wrote in one of his tweets. Watch the video for more.



