Railways defends on-board migrant deaths; SBI extends EMI moratorium

At least seven deaths on-board migrant special trains were reported on Wednesday, officials said, putting the Railways in the dock over its handling of these non-AC trains. The national transporter said most of the deceased had pre-existing health conditions; The Centre may ask states and union territories to take a call on future curbs on their respective jurisdictions after lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31; In a much needed respite to borrowers hit by coronavirus crisis, State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has extended the moratorium on term loan EMIs by another three months, in line with Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent announcement. Watch this and more on News Blast.



