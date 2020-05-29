Railways extends advance reservation period; No travel fare for migrants

Indian Railways has taken the decision to extend the advance reservation period (ARP) from 30 days to 120 days for its special Rajdhani trains as well as the Mail Express trains that will commence services June 1 onwards; The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that the migrant workers can't be charged travel fare either by train or bus; The central government has removed restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for Paracetamol, which is used in COVID-19 treatment, with immediate effect. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



