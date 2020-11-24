Rajan, Acharya on RBI's new banking proposal; Biocon buys stake in Hinduja Renewables

Former Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan and deputy governor Viral Acharya have said that the proposals put out by an internal working group (IWG) of the central bank to allow corporate entry into banking is a "bad idea."; Software giant Microsoft has rolled out a new feature on its Teams app through which up to 300 participants will be able to do free voice or video calls all day; Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26% stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two Pvt Ltd for Rs 5.91 crore. Watch this and more on News Blast.

