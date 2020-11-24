 Rajan, Acharya on RBI's new banking proposal; Biocon buys stake in Hinduja Renewables : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Rajan, Acharya on RBI's new banking proposal; Biocon buys stake in Hinduja Renewables

BusinessToday.In | November 24, 2020

Former Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan and deputy governor Viral Acharya have said that the proposals put out by an internal working group (IWG) of the central bank to allow corporate entry into banking is a "bad idea."; Software giant Microsoft has rolled out a new feature on its Teams app through which up to 300 participants will be able to do free voice or video calls all day; Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26% stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two Pvt Ltd for Rs 5.91 crore. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: 'India, top priority': Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan



    More from this section
    03:46
    Maharashtra govt announces new guidelines for travellers from Delhi, 3 other states
    17:12
    PM Modi holds virtual meet with CMs, discusses COVID-19 situation
    04:06
    Won money in KBC or Dream11? Know the tax rules
    03:14
    Byju's raises $200 mn in fresh funding; RBI now has 1 million Twitter followers
    02:53
    Hong Kong bans Air India flights; India launches first double-decker train
    03:00
    GDP to reduce 9.5% in Q2; Delhi revises penalty for people without masks
    05:27
    Delhi hospitals run out of beds for non-COVID patients
    03:02
    Barack Obama recalls Abbottabad raid, exposes Pak-Al Qaeda links
    02:30
    Gene-editing technology based coronavirus testing kit launched in Delhi
    09:05
    India uniquely positioned to leap ahead in information era: PM Modi
    03:19
    Boeing 737 Max gets clearance; Apple to cut App Store commission to 15%
    04:29
    Experts compare coronavirus vaccines, their challenges
    03:02
    How moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank will impact depositors
    02:35
    SpaceX's Crew Dragon docks at International Space Station
    05:57
    UP govt conducts random COVID-19 tests on Delhi-Noida commuters
    03:27
    Amazon launches online pharmacy; Goldman Sachs revises India's growth forecast
    02:59
    Moderna vaccine raises hopes, proves 94.5% effective
    02:47
    Delhi witnesses worst coronavirus cases spike in the world
    02:33
    India's diesel sales dip 5%; No further lockdowns in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
    01:51
    Another lockdown will not be effective in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
    01:11
    SpaceX launches first commercial crew mission to ISS
    03:17
    Gold imports dip 47%; RIL acquires majority stake in Urban Ladder
    16:41
    Giving money directly for creation of jobs is a crucial step: Uday Kotak
    21:06
    Central govt has failed to address demand side of economy: Chidambaram
    15:55
    How Diwali booster will help India revive economy
    17:04
    CEA explains the role of new stimulus package in economic revival
    03:04
    Zomato raises $195 mn; WHO to set up traditional medicine centre
    05:43
    Will Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package help revive the economy?
    03:26
    Wipro's mega overhaul; Centre issues notice to Twitter
    03:40
    How Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana will benefit employees, employers
    02:55
    Russian COVID vaccine 92% effective; Signs of revival in auto sector
    03:15
    Netflix to make TV debut; Boeing 737 MAX in final stages of review
    01:39
    Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine 90% effective against COVID-19
    02:50
    FM on taxing digital firms; Indian-American to lead US COVID taskforce
    04:17
    Why US market has skyrocketed after Pfizer vaccine breakthrough
    04:44
    Sorry, Modern Monetary Theory Not for India
    03:21
    Biden wins US presidential election; PM Modi says DeMo greatly beneficial
    06:20
    Bihar migrants' hunt for employment continues, look up to other states
    04:15
    Joe Biden beats Trump to become the 46th President of the US
    06:23
    Watch Democrat presidential candidate address the nation