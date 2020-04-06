Rajan on India's economic crisis; CEOs fear job losses

A snap poll conducted by apex industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on 200 chief executives across sectors found majority of them fearing their revenues would fall more than 10 per cent and profits dip by over 5 per cent during the first six months of the current year 2020-21; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to former Presidents, Prime Ministers and leaders of Opposition parties as India continues to witness a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths; Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said that the Indian economy was facing the 'greatest emergency' since Independence, more acute than the global financial crisis in 2008-09. Watch this and more on News Blast.



