Rajasthan govt faces allegation of vaccine wastage by Centre

A fresh political faceoff has erupted between the Centre and the Rajasthan government after a report claimed that 500 vials were found in waste bins in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot refuted all allegations made by the BJP regarding the wastage of 11 lakh doses of the COVID vaccine and questioned the data released on the government's CoWin app. Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that the state had registered zero vaccine wastage during the immunisation drive for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. He added that vaccine wastage in the drive for people above 45 was limited to only 2 per cent. Dr Sharma claimed that till May 28, 1.66 crore people had been vaccinated in Rajasthan and said that Rajasthan was number one in the vaccination process. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines likely in India soon; Centre may grant indemnity