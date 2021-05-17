DRDO's anti-covid drug released; McDonald's to invest Rs 100 cr

The first batch of Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) anti-COVID drug 2-DG has been released today by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, May 16, extended the lockdown by one more week to curb the COVID-19 rise in the national capital; Bharat Biotech on Sunday said its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is effective against all new emerging variants of coronavirus, including those first found in India and UK. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

BT NEWS PODCAST : Chances of hospitalisation after vaccination at 0.06% : Study