Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's profit more than doubles in this stock

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is sitting on a profit of over Rs 30 crore from his investment in Ion Exchange stock since the beginning of this year. Jhunjhunwala bought 8 lakh shares in the company during the December quarter of last fiscal. On December 31, 2018, Ion Exchange stock stood at Rs 372.4, which rose to Rs 668.95 on June 28 this year. That amounted to a profit of Rs 23.72 crore (Rs 53.51 crore minus Rs 29.79 crore) for the big bull during the first two quarters of this financial year. Jhunjhunwala sold 25,000 shares of the firm in the September quarter at an estimated profit of Rs 6.98 crore. This takes his total profit to Rs 30 crore. Watch the video for more.