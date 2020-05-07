Ratan Tata buys stake in Generic Aadhar; Zomato plans to deliver alcohol

Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata has picked up 50 per cent stake in 'Generic Aadhar', a unique pharmacy retail chain promoted by 18-year old Arjun Deshpande from Mumbai; Indian food delivery company Zomato aims to branch out into delivering alcohol, according to a document seen by Reuters, as it seeks to cash in on high demand for booze during the country's coronavirus lockdown; Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Rana Kapoor in connection with the YES Bank fraud case. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



