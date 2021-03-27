Ratan Tata hails SC verdict; Goyal reviews Railways' performance

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement to set aside NCLAT verdict in the five-year-old case between Tata Group and Cyrus Mistry; The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the restrictions placed on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank till June 30, 2021; The year of the lockdown was the most challenging year for Railways, said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. Watch this and more on News Blast.

