Ratan Tata hails SC verdict; Goyal reviews Railways' performance

BusinessToday.In | March 27, 2021

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement to set aside NCLAT verdict in the five-year-old case between Tata Group and Cyrus Mistry; The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the restrictions placed on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank till June 30, 2021; The year of the lockdown was the most challenging year for Railways, said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Trai lists SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra, LIC among defaulters for not complying with SMS norms



