RBI has more powers than any other in India's history: Sanjeev Sanyal

In a session titled 'Caged Birds: Institutions under assault. Or Operation Clean-Up?' during the India Today Conclave 2019 in New Delhi, Principal Economic Advisor to the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal said the need of the hour was to have a national debate on holding institutions, including the judiciary accountable for what they do. He also said this central bank had more powers than any other in independent India's history. Watch the video for more.