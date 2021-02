The Reserve Bank of India projected Indian economy to grow as much as 26.2 per cent during the first half of the upcoming financial year; Drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC said on Friday it had applied for approval in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine; Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zomato for empowering street food vendors. Watch this and more on News Blast.

