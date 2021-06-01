RBI provides relief for crypto investors; Juhi Chawla files case against 5G networks

The demand for travel credit cards jumped in FY21, especially in the fourth quarter, even as people remained cooped up at home amid lockdown; Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Monday said the momentum of GDP growth has been affected by the second Covid-19 wave, but assured that its overall economic impact is unlikely to be very large; Nestle is now on a damage control mode after a report stated that over 60 per cent of its food portfolio is unhealthy. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: Manufacturing PMI slips to 50.8 in May, lowest in 10 months