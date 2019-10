Pace of growth not creating jobs: Raghuram Rajan

In an exclusive interview to India Today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rajan spoke on several issues that affected the Indian economy. Rajan said India had serious problems such as serious agricultural distress and a lack of quality jobs. He emphasised that a healthy growth rte did not necessarily mean more jobs. Watch the video for his views on job creation or the lack of it, among other pressing issues