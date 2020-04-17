 RBI reduces reverse repo, announces measures to boost liquidity : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

RBI reduces reverse repo, announces measures to boost liquidity

April 17, 2020
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the central bank would ensure adequate liquidity in the system to ease the financial stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The central bank reduced the reverse repo rate, the rate at which banks park their fund with the central bank, by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent. This would encourage banks to lend to the productive sectors of the economy. With regard to other measures, Das said RBI will begin with giving an additional Rs 50,000 crore through targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) to be undertaken in tranches. He announced a re-financing window of Rs 50,000 crore for financial institutions like Nabard, National Housing Bank and Sidbi. Watch the video for more.



    More from this section
    05:19
    RBI's key announcements for NBFCs and MSMEs amid pandemic
    03:00
    Trump on reviving US economy; Plasma trials to begin soon
    03:09
    HR heads discuss cost-saving benefits of working from home
    03:07
    Bezos adds $24 bn to his wealth; Gopinath on global economic loss
    24:17
    IMF Chief on global slowdown, spending on healthcare amid COVID-19
    05:02
    Coronavirus lockdown: What will be impact of guidelines on economy
    07:23
    Coronavirus: How lockdown has impacted market demand in India
    05:53
    Coronavirus: HR heads on whether working from home is productive
    03:02
    Trump halts WHO funding; FIR against 1,000 Mumbai workers
    07:16
    Coronavirus strangles Indian economy; Can it be saved?
    02:53
    Options before Indian industry as coronavirus hits economy
    02:40
    Coronavirus update: Why India still waits for rapid test kits
    02:40
    Trump's plans to re-open US economy; Gadkari on highway projects
    24:32
    Modi praises India, appeals to Indians, extends lockdown
    02:15
    Coronavirus: Reasons behind delay in rapid testing in India
    03:03
    UK PM thanks medical staff; OPEC, Russia approve oil cut
    03:01
    Does India have enough HCQ drug to fight coronavirus?
    14:57
    Coronavirus lockdown is a social vaccine, says Harsh Vardhan
    02:56
    UK PM leaves intensive care; PM Netanyahu thanks Modi
    01:44
    India's GDP to take a hit due to coronavirus
    01:13
    NSCI dome in Worli, Mumbai, turns into a quarantine zone
    03:10
    Indigo suspends international flights; WHO head reacts to Trump
    03:30
    As face masks become scarce, here's how to make one at home
    00:47
    Trump praises Modi after India allows export of Hydroxychloroquine
    02:41
    Coronavirus update: How nationwide lockdown has impacted India's economy
    03:24
    Centre mulls lockdown extension; Trump criticises WHO
    01:29
    Coronavirus: As govt intensifies testing, here's how testing is done
    00:56
    President Trump threatens to retaliate if India turns down request for drug
    02:51
    PM Abe announces emergency; UK PM's health worsens
    01:55
    Ambani, Tata join in to follow PM Modi's '9pm-9minute' call
    03:02
    Rajan on India's economic crisis; CEOs fear job losses
    26:00
    'Bat with social safety net to tide over crisis': Subramanian
    05:03
    Coronavirus: Life of a resident near epicentre in Italy
    01:17
    Coronavirus India: Police drones keep an eye over Gujarat
    03:16
    Race for a vaccine: Global firms rush to produce the coronavirus vaccine
    11:22
    Light candles at 9 pm for 9 minutes on April 5: PM Modi
    02:55
    PM Modi's latest appeal to India; Wuhan sprayed with disinfectants
    01:19
    Police patrolling for COVID-19 begins in New Delhi
    00:59
    Sonia Gandhi says, national lockdown was necessary but unplanned
    02:09
    Auto sales record decline; GST collection dips 11% in March