Reality check: Does Delhi have hospital beds for COVID-19 patients?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that there was no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients and warned hospitals against turning away the suspected COVID-19 patients. He asserted that there was no dearth of hospital beds in the national capital to treat COVID infected patients. Kejriwal's statement came after India Today TV did a reality check of private and public hospitals, who claimed that there were no beds available, while the app launched by the Delhi government suggested otherwise. Many on social media too, had alleged that they were turned away by the hospitals after they turned up to get admitted. Watch the video for more.



