 'Red light on, Gaadi off' is Delhi govt's new campaign to fight pollution : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

'Red light on, Gaadi off' is Delhi govt's new campaign to fight pollution

BusinessToday.In | October 16, 2020

The Delhi government on Thursday launched a new initiative, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off', to tackle the problem of rising air pollution in the national capital. Addressing an online media briefing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that idling of 30-40 lakh vehicles at traffic signals increases air pollution levels in the city. He added that Delhi witnesses a rise in air pollution during this time of the year due to stubble burning and expressed concern over the health of residents of villages where it is practised. Watch the video for more.



    More from this section
    03:40
    Career tips from powerful women in Indian business
    03:11
    Vaccine may add $9 tn to world economy: IMF Chief; Modi asks to scale up testing
    25:46
    IMF's Gita Gopinath on pace of recovery, growth in next quarter for India
    04:02
    Businesswomen from HUL, Softbank, and others share what power means to them
    04:14
    Bharat Biotech fast-tracks Covaxin trials; Russia approves second vaccine
    07:23
    Telangana, Andhra Pradesh flooded, death toll at 35
    03:02
    Most powerful businesswomen share life-changing moments in their careers
    04:52
    Apple launches iPhone 12 series, available in four different variants
    02:58
    Indian economy to shrink 10.3%: IMF; Reliance eyes electricity meter market
    01:57
    Why farmers are still burning stubble while Delhi air worsens
    04:30
    Govt announces two schemes to boost demand; But will they help?
    03:35
    Milgrom, Wilson get Nobel for Economics; Govt's steps to boost demand
    05:02
    Trump says his diagnosis was a 'blessing in disguise', blames China again
    05:32
    Mumbai power outage: Reasons for the two-hour blackout
    03:03
    Follow COVID rules in festive season: Harsh Vardhan; Digital payments jump
    07:38
    PM Modi launches the rural ownership scheme; Calls it a 'historic move'
    02:47
    Microsoft to allow flexibility; Chandrasekaran on India's role in AI
    03:37
    India test-fires new indigenous anti-radiation missile, RUDRAM
    04:45
    Most powerful women in business share turning points in their careers
    03:08
    IMA questions Harsh Vardhan; World Bank projects steeper dip in India's economy
    01:11
    India declines proposal to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V in large study
    01:24
    PM Modi extends greetings to 'brave warriors' of IAF on 88th foundation day
    04:25
    First big step in creating 'Too Big To Fail' framework for LIC, GIC Re and New India
    01:03
    TCS announces salary hike; PUBG in talks with Airtel for its return to India
    01:00
    Trump at war with FB, Twitter after they delete his social posts
    03:36
    What makes Maruti Alto the best-selling car for 16 years
    02:55
    WHO offers hope for vaccine; McDonald's reopens in Maharashtra
    03:59
    Insurance for smokers: All myths busted
    03:04
    Farmers divided on contract farming due to rising labour, fertiliser prices
    01:52
    Trump returns to White House after COVID-19 treatment
    03:00
    GST compensation row unresolved; MG Motor launches 'My MG Shield'
    98:48
    Business Today honours Most Powerful Women of India
    03:29
    India Inc to directly procure COVID vaccines; Hopes for air traffic revival
    06:01
    US President hospitalised after being diagnosed with coronavirus
    14:09
    Prachi Mishra on COVID-19 and its implications on economies
    07:51
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on role of technology and Aadhaar in distribution of vaccines
    09:10
    Good content transcends all barriers: Aparna Purohit
    09:34
    As online communication increases, more needs to be done to ensure safety of users, says Aparna Bawa
    03:20
    Oxford vaccine trials run smoothly; Trump says, he is 'doing very well'
    07:16
    US President Trump and First Lady test positive for coronavirus