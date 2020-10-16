'Red light on, Gaadi off' is Delhi govt's new campaign to fight pollution

The Delhi government on Thursday launched a new initiative, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off', to tackle the problem of rising air pollution in the national capital. Addressing an online media briefing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that idling of 30-40 lakh vehicles at traffic signals increases air pollution levels in the city. He added that Delhi witnesses a rise in air pollution during this time of the year due to stubble burning and expressed concern over the health of residents of villages where it is practised. Watch the video for more.